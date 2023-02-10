Parliament arson accused, Mafe, agrees to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Zandile Mafe faces charges of arson and terrorism linked to the blaze that gutted the National Assembly chamber in January last year.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament arson accused, Zandile Mafe, insists there is nothing wrong with him but he's willing to go for psychiatric evaluation.

After refusing to appear in court on three occasions, 50-year-old Mafe on Friday appeared before the Western Cape High Court for his pre-trial hearing.

Mafe faces charges of arson, terrorism and housebreaking.

He agreed to be referred for mental health evaluation but refused to be admitted to the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital.

Mafe's lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, said the parties will over the next two weeks assess which other medical facility can be used for Mafe's psychiatric evaluation.

"Our view still remains that there is nothing wrong with him, but you know neither I, nor Mr Menigo is a psychiatrist. So at the very least, that question will be answered by the people qualified to do so."

An independent psychiatrist will also be appointed over and above the State to assess Mafe.

Mafe is currently patient number 112th on the waiting list for a bed at Valkenberg Hospital.

The pre-trial hearing is postponed to 24 January 2023.

