Nomcebo Zikode, Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman recieve hero's welcome home

The trio won best global music performance for their song 'Bayethe' at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

JOHANNESBURG - Sport and Arts Minister Nathi Mthethwa, expressed pride in South African musicians Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo and Wouter Kellerman who won the best global music performance award for their hit song Bayethe at the 65th Grammy awards ceremony.

The trio landed at the OR Tambo International Airport on Friday morning and received a warm welcome from Mthethwa, government officials and proud South Africans.

Mthethwa said he hopes the Grammy Award victory will open more opportunities for South African artists to scoop international accolades.

"This is your first Grammy Award so we expect more."

He added that the names of the three talented artists entered the book of South African music legends.

"Today we have here icons, champions, Grammy Award, new from the bo," said Mthethwa of the trio.

They were nominated alongside Nigeria's Burna Boy, Matt B & Eddy Kenzo from Uganda, Ghanaian Rocky Dawuni as well as Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar from Pakistan.