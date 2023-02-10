NHLANHLA NYIDE: We can't underplay sport's influence on tourism

OPINION

Now that the controversy over South African Tourism's partnership with Tottenham Hotspur has died down, we shouldn't forget that travel and football fans go hand in hand.

Every true fan has had to travel to a game at some point. This is especially true for people who cheer for teams from other provinces instead of the ones from where they live.

As a young man from Durban who liked the Orlando Pirates, I have great memories of going from Durban to Soccer City - now known as FNB Stadium - to see the Bucs play.

I was 17 years old the first time I went with friends to a game. Up until that point, I had watched most of the games on TV. It hurt when the game ended in a boring, scoreless tie, but the excitement of travelling, the passion of the fans, and the sense of community and occasion had won me over.

Even when I was an adult, I kept going to the Soweto derby with friends once or twice a year. I also went to Spain to see the El Clasico match between bitter rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou.

The FC Barcelona Museum is one of the five most visited museums in Spain, right behind the Prado and the Reina Sofa in Madrid. Even if you're not a huge sports fan, you can't go to a stadium as famous as Camp Nou without feeling a lot of emotion. These are some of the most important things that have happened to me, and I wish everyone could do them at least once.

When you go somewhere for a sporting event, it's about more than just the games.

From the sidelines, players can be heard yelling instructions to each other. Cheeky fans sing along with the songs as a sea of people move around and chant. Fans eat savoury pies and cooldrinks between halves, haggle with street vendors for the last throwback cap, and take selfies with the green grass of the field in the background. Then there's meeting another fan with whom you share a language, a passion, and maybe even a culture that you can only really understand if you're also a fan.

Sport is now thought to be the biggest social trend in the world. Also, tourism is expected to be the biggest business in the world in the 21st century. So, it's clear that sports tourism is a very profitable business.

Sports tourism is an industry that is growing quickly and has the potential to help the economy grow by a lot and get people to invest in infrastructure projects. This can be seen in cities and regions all over the world where sports events and competitions have led to more investment in infrastructure and facilities related to tourism.

According to a study by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the sports tourism industry was worth about $600 billion worldwide in 2018 and was expected to keep growing at a rate of 4% to 5% per year. In another study, the European Travel Commission found that sports tourism made up about 7% of all tourism spending worldwide in 2016, which was worth an estimated $719 billion.

This growth is caused by a number of things, such as the rise in popularity of sporting events, the rise in sports-related travel, and the rise of sports tourism as an important part of overall tourism.

One of the main ways that sports tourism helps the economy grow is by creating jobs and bringing more business to the area.

For example, when a city hosts a big sports event, there may be more demand for hotel rooms, restaurants, and other tourist-related services. This creates new jobs and helps the local economy. This is especially true in places where sports tourism is a big part of the tourism industry as a whole because these places are often better able to take advantage of all the economic benefits of sports-related travel.

Sports tourism can help local businesses, but it can also lead to investments in infrastructure projects that both locals and tourists can enjoy. South Africa spent about $3 billion updating its infrastructure for the 2010 World Cup. This money was used to improve and build new stadiums, roads, airports, and other infrastructure to make sure the country was ready to host the tournament.

Several new stadiums including the famous Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg, which was the main venue for the World Cup, were built as part of the infrastructure projects that were done to get ready for the World Cup. The government also put money into expanding and improving airports that were already there. OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, which is South Africa's biggest airport, is one example. Improvements were also made to the country's transportation systems, such as building new roads and making the public transportation systems bigger.

After Barcelona FC won the treble in 2009, Andrés Iniesta, who is from Fuentealbilla, Spain, said, "Viva Barca, Catalonia, and Fuentealbilla!" This helped bring more tourists to his hometown.

Most people who went to the town said that they knew about it because of Iniesta's passionate support. Most of the tourists were male Barcelona fans, and 57% of them were from Catalonia. Before the game, the town didn't get many visitors. A survey found that people most often think of the town when they think of Iniesta, local wines, and the environment. The main tourist spots are Iniesta's childhood home, a statue of him, and a memorial to the World Cup. The town became more popular with tourists than the museums for Pelé and Cristiano Ronaldo because of the name of Iniesta.

Sports tourism is also helping a part of the tourism industry that used to be small: sports travel agents. There are more and more companies around the world, including in our own country, that put together high-end sports event packages for families, corporate groups, club teams, and even brave solo travellers. No matter where sports fans live, they are only a few clicks away from a custom travel agency.

The most obvious example of this is Olympique Lyonnais, which has opened its own travel agency called OL Voyages. Through this agency, fans can buy "all-inclusive" packages to follow the team around France and Europe, as well as special vacation deals to places like Ibiza and the Adriatic.

The Liverpool FC Holiday Club was made in partnership with Thomas Cook. It lets fans save money on vacations other than the team's official trips. Because of this, every year thousands of fans go to Liverpool to experience the famous Anfield atmosphere and see the city's sights. According to a report by Deloitte that the Liverpool football club paid for, the city's economy grew by £497 million (€585 million) in 2019. In many other parts of England, it's the same.

The cost of supporting a team has gone down since clubs started making more things for fans. I can't even imagine what would happen to local sports tourism if clubs such as Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, and others could do the same thing for their fans.

It's amazing, but it's been shown that using professional football games or sports facilities in creative ways to promote tourism works better than using more traditional marketing methods. This is shown by the ties between Azerbaijan, Atlético Madrid, Rwanda, and Arsenal, all of which are not typical tourist destinations or football clubs.

Also, football clubs have a big effect on sports tourism in a big way. A lot of teams have put together tour packages and fan experiences for their fans, like tours of the stadium, trips to the museum, and VIP match-day packages.

This has made football tourism grow, with fans coming from all over the world to see their favourite teams and learn about their culture and history. We must be careful that in our rage against the inefficiencies of our government, we don’t throw the baby out with bath water.

Nhlanhla Nyide is the former chief director of communications at the Department of Science and Technology. He provides specialist consulting support to communications agencies, professional services firms and management consultancies.