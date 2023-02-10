Grammy award-winning trio thank South Africa for support

Grammy winning trio, Nomcebo Zikode, Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman returned to South Africa on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's latest Grammy Award winners received a hero's welcome on Friday.

South African music artists Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman won a Grammy Award on Sunday. Picture: Supplied

Nomcebo Zikode, Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman landed at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday morning and were welcomed by Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, and a large crowd of fans.

The trio won best global music performance for their song Bayethe, at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Speaking at OR Tambo, Kellerman said that South Africa had incredible richness in its music and culture, which he said was not the case everywhere in the world.

Bantwini thanked fans for their support.

“We are with people who love us. We are with people who pray for us, with those who support us. We are not here because we are failures – we are here because we are winners,” he said.

Wouter Kellerman, Nomcebo Zikode and Zakes Bantwini show off their Grammy awards. Picture: Twitter

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode accept the best global music performance award for 'Bayethe' onstage during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on Sunday, in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP

Receiving the award on Sunday, Bantwini said the win would give hope to African talents.

“This moment, right here, for anybody that’s in Africa, just proves and affirms that every dream is valid, and I want to say thank you very much to the Academy and to each and every one - and for every child in a ghetto, in a village - just know it’s possible."

The hit song Bayethe was released in September.

The award is Kellerman's fourth nomination and his second Grammy win.