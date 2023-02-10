Go

GALLERY: MPs shimmer for unimpressed South Africans on Sona red carpet

For the first maskless Sona red carpet since COVID-19, MPs and distinguished guests wore their best (and some questionable) outfits.

The red carpet outside the Cape Town City Hall ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's sixth State of the Nation Address on 9 February 2023. Picture: GCIS
The red carpet outside the Cape Town City Hall ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's sixth State of the Nation Address on 9 February 2023. Picture: GCIS
Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza 10 February 2023 13:35

JOHANNESBURG - From shweshwe to satin, members of Parliament dressed to impress for Thursday night's State of the Nation (Sona).

This was the first maskless red carpet strut since the COVID-19 pandemic, and was somewhat shrouded in controversy, amid calls from South Africans to focus on fixing the country's problems, rather than politicans' wardrobes.

Nevertheless, shimmery, bright colours dominated at the Sona as members of Parliament (MPs) and guests descended on Cape Town City Hall to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in an ethereal, bright pink dress at Sona 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey / Eyewitness News

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in an ethereal, bright pink dress at Sona 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey / Eyewitness News

Image of Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka arriving for Sona 2023 @SAgovnews

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka arriving for Sona 2023. Picture: @SAgovnews / Twitter

Businesswoman and philanthropist Basetsana Khumalo arrives at Sona 2023 in a spongey aqua gown. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey / Eyewitness News

A suave businesswoman and philanthropist Basetsana Khumalo arrives at Sona 2023 in a spongey aqua gown. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey / Eyewitness News

Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa borrowing inspiration from Police Minister Bheki Cele's fedora-inspired getup. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey / Eyewitness News

Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa borrowing inspiration from Police Minister Bheki Cele's fedora-inspired getup. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey / Eyewitness News

Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane donning a navy and gold granny-inspired staple blazer and skirt ensemble at Sona 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey / Eyewitness News

Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane donning a navy and gold granny-inspired staple blazer and skirt ensemble at Sona 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey / Eyewitness News

Nocawe Noncedo Mafu, South Africa's deputy minister of sport, arts & culture, wearing a modest green gown and delicately beaded headdress. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey / Eyewitness News

Nocawe Noncedo Mafu, South Africa's deputy minister of sport, arts & culture, wearing a modest green gown and delicately beaded headdress. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey / Eyewitness News

Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi in a baby blue matric dance inspired frock. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey / Eyewitness News

Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi in a baby blue matric dance inspired frock. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey / Eyewitness News

Former President Nelson Mandela's grandson Mandla Mandela looking comfortable in an untailored Nigerian-inspired suit. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey / Eyewitness News

Former President Nelson Mandela's grandson Mandla Mandela looking comfortable in an untailored Nigerian-inspired suit. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey / Eyewitness News

Missed your favourite MP? Watch other Sona guests on the red carpet below:

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA