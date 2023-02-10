GALLERY: MPs shimmer for unimpressed South Africans on Sona red carpet

For the first maskless Sona red carpet since COVID-19, MPs and distinguished guests wore their best (and some questionable) outfits.

JOHANNESBURG - From shweshwe to satin, members of Parliament dressed to impress for Thursday night's State of the Nation (Sona).

This was the first maskless red carpet strut since the COVID-19 pandemic, and was somewhat shrouded in controversy, amid calls from South Africans to focus on fixing the country's problems, rather than politicans' wardrobes.

Well this is disturbing. Treating SONA like it’s Paris fashion week. How disconnected are these people. https://t.co/nV7jHQyjd6 ' matthew kempe (@matkempe) February 9, 2023

1/ My Annual SONA Appeal to our South African Politicians.



This is a call to South African MPs to DRESS DOWN - no expensive suits and designer clothes and hats - at the opening of Parliament on Feb 9 - as a sign of solidarity with the real state of the nation and its people. ' Lorenzo Davids (@UrbanLo) February 7, 2023

If our Politicians and Government was so concerned about the livelihoods of South Afrikans. The way they are so concerned about their outfits that they will wear kwi SONA .

SONA is just a fashion extravaganza where they show who is best dressed and who is not. ' HOUSE OF ZOTSHO 👑👑🇿🇦🇬🇧 (@inkcubeko_kantu) February 9, 2023

SONA is just a fashion show, nothing new will be said tonight. Just ministers and MPs flexing oversize suits ' SITHALE✍🏿 (@SithaleKgaogelo) February 9, 2023

Next year we are signing petition lakaka ye fashion show SONA must be virtual ' Dr Tshutsha (@Bhut_Tshutsha) February 10, 2023

Fact is #SONA #SONA2023 had been reduced to “fashion event” before EFF arrived on the scene. Low TV audience ratings, but now everyone is watching it. Let’s drink water ' African (@ali_naka) February 10, 2023

Nevertheless, shimmery, bright colours dominated at the Sona as members of Parliament (MPs) and guests descended on Cape Town City Hall to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in an ethereal, bright pink dress at Sona 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey / Eyewitness News

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka arriving for Sona 2023. Picture: @SAgovnews / Twitter

A suave businesswoman and philanthropist Basetsana Khumalo arrives at Sona 2023 in a spongey aqua gown. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey / Eyewitness News

Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa borrowing inspiration from Police Minister Bheki Cele's fedora-inspired getup. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey / Eyewitness News

Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane donning a navy and gold granny-inspired staple blazer and skirt ensemble at Sona 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey / Eyewitness News

Nocawe Noncedo Mafu, South Africa's deputy minister of sport, arts & culture, wearing a modest green gown and delicately beaded headdress. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey / Eyewitness News

Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi in a baby blue matric dance inspired frock. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey / Eyewitness News

Former President Nelson Mandela's grandson Mandla Mandela looking comfortable in an untailored Nigerian-inspired suit. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey / Eyewitness News

