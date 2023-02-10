Enyobeni Tavern tragedy: parents want justice for their children

The bodies of the 21 teenagers were found in the early hours of the morning after a night of partying.

CAPE TOWN - A parent of one of the children who died at Enyobeni Tavern in East London said they won't rest until they get justice.

Parents of the 21 young people who died in the June 2022 tragedy protested outside the Cape Town City Hall, where President Cyril Ramaphosa was delivering his State of the Nation Address on Thursday night.

It's been seven months since the parents lost their children in the tragedy but no one has been held responsible for their deaths.

Enyobeni Tavern owner Vuyokazi Ndevu and her husband Siyakhangela have been charged with contravening the Liquor Act but not for the children's deaths.

An initial autopsy report suggested chemical poisoning as the cause of death.

However, the final report suggests suffocation from overcrowding as the cause.

Khululekile Ncandana, who lost his son in the tragedy, told Eyewitness News that they reject this and demand that someone be held responsible for the tragedy.

"We want justice and we want accountability. Accountability for those people who are given licenses to sell alcohol to make sure that they don't sell alcohol to underage children."

Ncandana said the road has been long but they won't give up.

