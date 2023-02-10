EFF to NA Speaker: apologise for kicking us out of Sona or face court action

EFF leader Julius Malema vowed that he would never harm President Cyril Ramaphosa.

CAPE TOWN – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have set National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula a 48-hour ultimatum to apologise to the party, or face court action, for the handling of their ejection from the Cape

Town City Hall during the State of the Nation Address on Thursday night.

The party said it will also table a motion of no confidence in her, for being biased, and allegedly calling their members of Parliament animals.

EFF leader Julius Malema said he posed no threat to President Cyril Ramaphosa when he jumped onto the stage and that the speaker’s response was an overreaction.

Malema said the presence of armed officers in Parliament is cause for concern and puts democracy under threat.

He claimed Mapisa-Nqakula treats the EFF unfairly.

“If you didn’t come with a predetermined agenda to intimidate people. No one has done anything. There’s no need for reading of the rules, you just open Parliament and straight into the rules.”

Malema said his actions posed no threat to the president last night, and that special unit officers should not have approached MPs.

“The president requires no protection in Parliament. I will never - and the president knows that himself - I will never harm him.”

Malema said nothing his party did last night, violated the rules, and their intention was only to stage a peaceful

protest.