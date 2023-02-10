DA demands probe into 'uninvited insurgence' during EFF disruption of Sona

For 20 minutes, the EFF raised repeated objections to Ramaphosa's presence, with leader Julius Malema leading the charge, before members jumped on stage.

CAPE TOWN – Footage of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) attempt to stop President Cyril Ramaphosa from delivering his State of the Nation Address (Sona) must be scrutinised, and the incident probed.

This was the reaction of Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen following the fracas that delayed Sona proceedings by almost one hour on Thursday night.

Steenhuisen pointed out that armed security forces stormed into the National Assembly chamber before an instruction was issued by speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

And, according to the party, it breached the rules of the house.

"He has taken this Parliament to court. And by taking this Parliament to court, he has passed a motion of no confidence on this Parliament," Malema said.

But it was the African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) Vuyo Zungula who was the first member of Parliament asked to leave, after challenging Mapisa-Nqakula’s implementation of the house rules.

When it came to the EFF’s turn to be escorted out, Malema and others jumped onto the stage, while other MPs on the floor held anti-corruption placards.

EFF leaders, police, and parliamentary security clash during the State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on 9 February 2023. Picture: Video screenshot

As protection officers surrounded the president, the EFF were pushed back by the police's special task force, and ejected by parliamentary security staff.

Following the chaos, Steenhuisen expressed concern over what he called "an uninvited insurgence".

"I am asking you examine the footage and ensure that in future the rules of Parliament are upheld and that members of this house are not intimidated by an uninvited insurgence of the security services into the chamber," Steenhuisen said.

But Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald disagreed.

"Maybe he [Steenhuisen] doesn't understand the job of the presidential guard. The EFF made a mistake to get on to this stage and make a threat to the president. I want to congratulate the presidential guard for what they did."

Mapisa-Nqakula said she would examine the footage, but insisted that security forces were entitled to enter the chamber given the threat the EFF's actions posed to the president.

"Being removed from the House can never give you the right to run to the stage, where a principal is sitting," she said.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele said the incident with the EFF was "unfortunate", but that he was "proud" of the police response to restore order.

"We wish it could not have happened, but something new that has never happened before, it happened. So, if you see new things, you will also expect the new responses."

