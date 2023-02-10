Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe expected in court after 3 no-shows

The 50-year-old faces charges of arson and terrorism linked to the blaze that gutted Parliament’s National Assembly chamber in January last year.

CAPE TOWN - The pre-trial hearing of suspected Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe was expected to resume in the high court in Cape Town on Friday.

Mafe was a no-show at three of his previous scheduled hearings, delaying proceedings.

When he failed to show up last week, the prosecution explained several prison officials tried to persuade him to leave his cell, but he flat-out refused.

The defence has now agreed with the state that the accused should be referred for psychiatric observation.

Defence attorney Luvyo Godla said his client understood the request for mental observation and indicated that he would cooperate.

Mafe’s referral required him to be present in court on Friday.

In the first pre-trail hearing in August last year, he refused to leave the court's holding cells.

Then in September, he refused to leave Pollsmoor Prison to appear in court.

Mafe then demanded to have a television, radio and a kettle in his cell.