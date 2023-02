WATCH: Memorable moments from past State of the Nation Addresses

Eyewitness News takes a look at the pomp, ceremony and drama at previous Sona's.

JOHANNESBURG - The State of the Nation Address, to be delivered at the Cape Town City Hall, is a much-anticipated chance for President Cyril Ramaphosa to speak to South Africans.

But in true Mzansi fashion, there is always a touch of drama.

Eyewitness News takes a look at the most memorable moments from previous state of the nation addresses.