Watch Lindiwe Sisulu talk about 'that' tourism deal not being a mistake

'I'm not in a position to discuss it as it involved other people', Sisulu said.

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu opens up (slightly) about the controversial Tottenham Hotspur football campaign. Picture: Eyewitness News
09 February 2023 18:53

CAPE TOWN - As Department of Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu graced the State of the Nation (Sona) red carpet, there was only one question on everyone’s lips: what about that tourism deal?

Earlier this week, chairperson of Parliament’s Tourism Portfolio Committee, Thandi Mahambehlala, ordered an immediate stop to SA Tourism’s pending sponsorship deal with English football club Tottenham Hotspur.

When asked if the deal was a mistake, she emphatically said no, "absolutely not".

"I'm not in a position to discuss it as it involved other people", she continued, but emphasised that tourism drives the economy, as is the case in many other countries.

WATCH: Minister Sisulu: That deal was not a mistake

Timeline

