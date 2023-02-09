Untu wants Prasa to be held in contempt of court over wage agreement dishonour

Prasa was ordered to pay backdated wage increases to some of its workers, however, it missed the initial deadline to commence with payments.

CAPE TOWN - Transport union Untu has applied to the Labour Court to hold the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) in contempt of court after the state-owned company failed to pay backdated salary increases to some of its workers for the 2021/22 financial year.

This comes after Prasa missed last week’s initial deadline to calculate and start payment of the outstanding salaries.

The Labour Court recently ordered the state-owned entity to honour part of a three-year wage agreement that would see workers affiliated with Untu paid a 5% wage for each financial year between 2020 and 2023.

While Prasa has approached the transport union's leaders, calling for a meeting to talk payment plans, the embattled company has failed to abide by parts of the court order.

Untu general secretary Cobus van Vuuren said the union also wants a writ of execution to have Prasa’s bank accounts attached.

“If the contempt of court is issued then, of course, there will be an arrest.”