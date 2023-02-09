Union calls for compensation for load shedding victims' families

Haitu claims less than 100 public hospitals out of 400 facilities were spared from electricity cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health and Allied Workers Indaba Trade Union (Haitu) wants government to compensate the families of people who have died at hospitals during load shedding.

The union appealed to the department of health to ensure all public hospitals are added to the list of facilities exempt from power cuts.

The union's Gauteng chairperson Bafana Tshabalala said the the rolling blackouts were crippling the healthcare sector.

"When we run out of power, we need to resuscitate our patients, we need to manually breathe for our patients because the ventilator is off, because the incubator in the neo-natal unit is off and we are so short-staffed that we need to choose which one we resuscitate, which one we let die."

He added that government must be held accountable.

"We don't want to be accomplices of the murder of this government that is killing our people."