TUT to host memorial for Ntokozo Xaba at Soshanguve South Campus on Thursday

Students across all TUT campuses are expected to pay their respects to Xaba, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds at her off-campus residence in Pretoria Gardens on 2 February.

PRETORIA - The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) was expected to host a memorial service for final year student Ntokozo Xaba on Thursday.

The 21-year-old was found dead with multiple stab wounds at her off-campus residence in Pretoria Gardens on 2 February, after her friends could not reach her over the phone.

The memorial service would be hosted at the university’s Soshanguve South Campus.

The residence where she lived also held a candlelight vigil to honour her over the weekend.

The university said its students were inconsolable following the incident.

Its announced a weeklong mourning period for the students will end on Friday.