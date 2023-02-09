Water Dept DG blames outages on poor administration by municipalities

The national department says development and maintenance of water infrastructure have been neglected by some municipalities.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation's director-general, Sean Phillips, said the water outages experienced in certain parts of the country were partially due to poor administration by municipalities.

Phillips said some municipalities had neglected the development and maintenance of water infrastructure.

This came as residents of several metros, including the City of Johannesburg and Tshwane, experienced low pressure or even no water supply.

Phillips said poor governance had led to the water issues in some municipalities.

“In many municipalities there is a problem with weaknesses in governance and management in the municipalities, which in turn results in weak asset management and weak billing in revenue collection for water,” he said.

He added that some metros had not appointed people qualified to oversee the water departments.

“There are appointments of inappropriate people with the wrong qualifications and no experience to do things like manage water treatment works."

Phillips said the water and sanitation department needed to work closely with the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs to ensure municipalities functioned optimally and delivered the services expected of them.