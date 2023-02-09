Go

Steenhuisen on Ramaphosa's 1st term: ‘5 failed years, stacked on 9 failed years’

The Democratic Alliance's John Steenhuisen assails President Cyril Ramaphosa's first presidential term ahead of the latter's sixth State of the Nation Address.

DA leader Steenhuisen expects the president to tackle load shedding, economic reform, education and the safety of South African citizens. Picture: Katlego Jiyane
09 February 2023 16:20

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News' Jane Dutton is joined by Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen outside of the Cape Town City Hall ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sixth State of the Nation Address.

Steenhuisen expects the president to tackle load shedding, economic reform, education and the safety of South African citizens.

WATCH: Steenhuisen on Ramaphosa's 1st term: ‘5 failed years, stacked on 9 failed years’

