Sona flashbacks: Four times Ramaphosa promised to fix Eskom

Since Ramaphosa's first State of the Nation Address in 2018, South Africa's electricity crisis has been a point of contention. Here are four times in previous addresses where this was mentioned.

JOHANNESBURG - In 2022 alone, South Africans endured more than 1,900 hours of power cuts. And so far, 2023 has not had one load shedding-free day.

South Africa's energy crisis has reached breaking point, with citizens and economists alike calling for some reprieve.

Just hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address before a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, Eyewitness News looked at four times where he mentioned Eskom and load shedding.