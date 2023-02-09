Sona 2023: GP residents plead with Ramaphosa to tackle lack of basic services

Ramaphosa would be addressing a nation that has been demoralised by loadshedding, frightening levels of unemployment, poverty, and the collapse of water and sewerage infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG - As president Cyril Ramaphosa prepared to deliver his much-anticipated state of the nation address on Thursday night, Gauteng residents called on him to sympathise with their needs for basic services.

Ramaphosa would be addressing a nation that has been demoralised by loadshedding, frightening levels of unemployment, poverty, and the collapse of water and sewerage infrastructure.

Municipal services such as water supply, waste water treatment, and sewerage infrastructure have been the hardest hit by Eskom’s inability to keep the lights on.

The country's water infrastructure, meant to sustain life in the form of both drinking water and sanitation, is gradually degrading, denying thousands of South Africans a basic human right.

Earlier in February, Gauteng residents bore the crippling impact of load shedding as taps ran dry in the City of Joburg and Tshwane.

READ: Soshanguve residents plead for lasting water solution

Residents in Soshanguve took to the streets last week, demanding that the troubled metro restore water supply to their homes.

While their taps were no longer dry, residents said gaining access to this life-saving resource came at a cost to their dignity.

"I am old and have to use crutches. When the water tankers come by, no one though of me, no one said 'Gogo, here's a bucket of water for you'. So I'm begging him, please think of me," one pensioner told Eyewitness News.

READ: South Africa's broken water infrastructure a ticking time bomb - expert

Water expert Anthony Turton said the water infrastructure challenges were a ticking time bomb for South Africa as the country grappled with unrelenting power cuts and water shortages

"If the president has got the national interest at heart, he will be calling for investment in infrastructure."

In his state of the nation address last year, Ramaphosa promised to secure South Africa's water security, but many say this was all in vain.