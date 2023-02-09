Sona 2023: Disruptive EFF members kicked out of National Assembly

The Economic Freedom Fighters, and African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zumgula, were asked to leave the Parliament ahead of the State of the Nation Address.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were on Thursday removed from a joint sitting of Parliament and the National Council of Provinces ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's sixth State of the Nations Address.

The red berets attempted to prevent the president from delivering his speech with Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula calling on security to intervene.

EFF members attempted to step onto the platform on their way out.

"You may intervene, security services of the Republic of South Africa you now come into the chamber and remove the members. The business is suspended for the next 10 minutes."

The Speaker defended her decision to stop EFF members from climbing onto the stage where the president was sitting.

"I must say rules or no rules here was a situation my common sense tells me that a president is sitting here and he is addressing and I asked people politely to leave the house and instead of leaving the house they climbed the stage. It immediately threatens the security of the president."

African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zumgula was first told to leave after disrupting proceedings but the situation soon escalated.

The President's speech got off to a late start due to the continued disruptions.