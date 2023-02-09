Sona 2023: Businesses to get a helping hand with concerted solar rollout

Diversification of the grid through a number of power generation projects will deliver 2,800 megawatts of electricity to the country's ailing grid.

JOHANNESBURG – Over the next 12 to 18 months, the ailing national electricity grid will be bolstered with a “massive” increase in power.

This was the commitment President Cyril Ramaphosa made during his 2023 State of the Nation Address (Sona), where he said the diversification of the grid would deliver 2,800 megawatts of electricity through more than 100 privately developed power generation projects.

Ramaphosa said investments were also made in new transmission lines and substations, notably in the Eastern, Northern and Western Cape.

He said Eskom would procure emergency power to be deployed within six months to plug the hole plaguing the grid.

BUSINESS OWNERS GET HELP

Business owners will also be assisted, with rooftop solar panels set to be installed using a “bounce-back loan scheme”.

Ramaphosa said small business owners would be able to invest in solar equipment, through National Treasury, with the scheme allowing banks and development finance institutions to borrow directly from it, to lease panels to customers.

“This power will be in line with our diverse mix of energy sources, including our current coalfired power stations, solar, wind, gas, nuclear, hydro and battery storage.

“To fully implement this plan, we need strong central coordination and decisive action,” Ramaphosa said.