Solidarity: Ruling on use of BEE to allocate relief funds precedent-setting

In September 2021, despite the arguments of the then Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, the Supreme Court Appeal found that she was not legally obliged to make eligibility for assistance from the fund, subject to the BBBEE Act.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity said the Supreme Court of Appeal’s ruling on the use of broad-based BEE in allocating money from the Tourism Relief fund could set a precedent going forward.

This was on the back of a challenge brought by AfriForum and Solidarity.

The Department of Tourism then took that decision on appeal to the apex court, but the application was dismissed on Friday, with the court finding the issue was moot.

As a result, the SCA’s ruling stood.

"If you look at the judgment front the appellate court sets out clearly in a disaster situation in terms of the Disaster Management Act you cannot use BEE criteria to allocate funds so that’s a judgment that stands at this point in time therefore it’s a precedent and we will most certainly make use of it in the future as well," said Solidarity’s Anton Van Der Bijl.

One scenario in which Van Der Bijl said the judgment could find application is if, as was recently proposed by the ANC, a state of disaster was again declared over the electricity problems the country’s faced.

"This matter is a precedent for that specific situation. It’s clear if there is such a crisis situation being promulgated by government, that it’s not unfettered. They must use the basis and the act and the law upon which such a disaster situation is promulgated,"