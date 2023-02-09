Ramaphosa's dagga revolution still a pipe dream: Cannabis Academy

During last year's Sona, Ramaphosa said government would pass laws and develop policies to kickstart a multibillion-rand dagga and hemp industry in a bid to create as many 130 000 jobs.

JOHANNESBURG - Who can forget President Cyril Ramaphosa planting the seeds for a legal cannabis value chain in South Africa during his 2022 State of the Nation (Sona) address?

Fast forward one year later, the industry says the president's high hopes of industrialising the sector have sprouted very few leaves.

As Ramaphosa again prepares to stand before the nation on Thursday, to reflect on the progress made since last year and outline plans for the year ahead, those involved in growing and professionalising the sector say unless more is done, the green revolution will remain a pipe dream.

Cheeba Cannabis Academy co-founder and director Linda Siboto says they're still navigating high start-up costs, and contradictory regulations, while domestic producers continue to compete with rich foreign firms in South Africa's market.

"There's no doubt in my mind that the president actually wants this thing to happen, but on the ground, we're not actually seeing that," says Siboto.

"What I would say to him is come to us as experts, who are working in this industry, because also the people who have been put in charge, whether it's health or whether it's agriculture or the judiciary, they don't seem to understand, firstly what is cannabis and what is hemp, and what are the industrial commercial opportunities that lie within this country?"

During last year's Sona, Ramaphosa said government would pass laws and develop policies to kickstart a multibillion-rand dagga and hemp industry in a bid to create as many 130 000 jobs.

To further his point, he highlighted Lesotho as a shining example of a country already grasping the enormous opportunities of cannabis cultivation.

But Siboto says government is not moving with speed to make this happen.

He says the slow pace of the process has led to a lack of faith in local growers to produce a quality product, which in turn has led to outsourcing, taking away potential economic rewards from local hands.