Ramaphosa says state of disaster call a ‘practical measure’ to prevent blackout

'Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures', Ramaphosa said as he declared the state of disaster.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's energy crisis was on Thursday night declared a national state of disaster with immediate effect.

Addressing the country during the State of the Nation Address (Sona), President Cyril Ramaphosa said the scope of the lack of electricity in South Africa affected all aspects of life.

"Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures", he said.

“The crisis has evolved to affect every part of our society. We must act to lessen the impact of the crisis on farmers, small businesses, water infrastructure, transport networks and other areas and facilities that support our people’s lives.”

Ramaphosa said the national disaster management centre (NDMC) consequently classified the energy crisis and its impact as a disaster, leading to the declaration of a national state of disaster.

Head of the NDMC, Elias Sithole, said the severity of the country’s electricity supply constraint, and the possible progression to a total blackout if not prevented, allowed the classification.

The act is calling for organs of state to “further strengthen and support existing structures established to coordinate and manage the implementation of contingency arrangements in line with the National Energy Action Plan”.

Ramaphosa said the state of disaster would allow for “practical measures” to be taken to support businesses, and uninterrupted power supply.

It would allow to exempt critical infrastructure such as hospitals and water treatment plants from load shedding. Energy projects would also be able to be accelerated and limit regulatory requirements.



Ramaphosa said a Minister of Electricity would be appointed to oversee all aspects of the electricity crisis response, including work done by the National Energy Crisis Committee.

The minister would work with Eskom and ensure the Energy Action Plan was implemented immediately.

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan will continue to be the shareholder representative of Eskom, Ramaphosa added.

“The energy crisis is an existential threat to our economy and social fabric. We must spare no effort, and we must allow no delay, in implementing these measures.”

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the utility had to study the detail in the Government Gazette “to understand the implication s of the declaration” before being able to provide comment on the state of disaster.

Eskom also declined to comment regarding the creation of a new government department for electricity.