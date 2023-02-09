Ntokozo Xaba's family grateful for TUT's support following her murder

The slain Integrated Communication student was remembered at a memorial service held at the university's Soshanguve campus on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of slain Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student Ntokozo Xaba said it appreciates the support it's been given by the institution following the incident.

The third-year Integrated Communication student was remembered at Thursday's memorial service at the university's Soshanguve campus.

The 21-year-old was found dead at her off-campus residence in Pretoria Gardens last week, after her friends could not reach her over the phone.

Her ex-boyfriend, Ngcebo Thusi, has since been charged with the murder.

Xaba's family sat among the crowd, visibly emotional as Ntokozo's lecturers and friends shared messages of condolences.

Family spokesperson, Nkosi Mabuza, said it takes courage to see young men and women stand against gender-based violence (GBV).

He said it was encouraging that students and the institution have taken a stand against the scourge.

Mabuza added that Xaba was a quiet and humble individual, who always spoke highly of her late mother.

The family said emotions were still running high after Ntokozo’s tragic death.