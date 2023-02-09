Load shedding is tantamount to economic sabotage, says SACP in WC

The SACP also called for a reversion of the looming 8.65% electricity tariff hike.

CAPE TOWN - Civil society groups are calling for an end to load shedding and Eskom’s 18.65% electricity tariff increase that will take effect from April 2023.

Western Cape South African Communist Party chairperson Benson Nqentsu said that they expect clear and actionable plans aimed at resolving the power crisis from President Cyril Ramaphosa's sixth State of the Nation Address on Thursday evening.

"Because to us, the energy crisis is nothing but economic sabotage. The energy crisis and the state of rail are two sides of the same coin because both serve as economic sabotage," said Nqentsu.

He added that Ramaphosa must explain to the country how his government plans to tackle crime, high unemployment and the country's failing infrastructure.