IPPs a ploy to privatise energy sector - Numsa

Numsa says independent power producers aren't the only viable solution to the country's electricity crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has hit out at government for touting contentious independent power producers (IPPs) as the only viable solution to the country's electricity crisis.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has signed off on various emergency projects in a bid to secure additional megawatts of power to the national grid.

But criticism continues to mount, with the projects only expected to go online in almost two years.

Numsa, as well as political parties UDM and Build one South Africa are among those who’ve have also added their voice of discontent.

Numsa's general secretary, Irvin Jim, has described IPPs as a ploy to privatise the energy sector.

"This is not just transition for the people, this is Just Transition World Bank, European Union against the interest of the people of South Africa and workers."

He adds the union has solutions of its own to put forward.

"What will stop load shedding tomorrow is to have a new GCEO. Andre must leave as he is supposed to leave yesterday. If President Ramaphosa does not act on our call, we must go to Eskom to assist to pack and go. He has overstayed his welcome."