‘I hope she didn’t die in vain’: Ntokozo Xaba remembered in memorial service

Friends of the slain TUT student said she finally mustered the courage to leave her ex-boyfriend last year, but feared for her life.

JOHANNESBURG – Friends of slain Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student Ntokozo Xaba say she was in an abusive relationship with the man who has been charged with her murder.

They said she finally mustered the courage to leave him last year, and also sought help from TUT as she feared for her life.

Friends, family and the TUT community gathered at the Soshanguve campus earlier on Thursday to remember the 21-year-old final year student.

Xaba's friend and fellow student Jenah Zondani used the word toxic to describe the relationship between Xaba and her ex-boyfriend, Ngcebo Thusi.

Another one of her friends, Benzile Mntambo, said Xaba wanted to move on from the traumatic memories, and had a great year ahead of her.

Mntambo said the death of Xxaba should not be in vain, and that she should be inspiration to others to have the courage to leave toxic relationships.

SRC CALLS FOR SECURITY BEEF-UP

The Student Representative Council (SRC) at TUT called for tighter security at the off-campus residence where Xaba was found dead.

Singing liberation songs and wearing t-shirts with the hashtag justice for Ntokozo written on them, the TUT SRC said the university needed to ensure that residences were safer for students.

SRC president Sizwe Nyambi said male students needed to be allies in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

Nyambi said Ekhaya Junction residents should also change its name to Ntokozo Xaba Junction, to honour the life of the slain student.

TUT Vice-Chancellor Tinyiko Maluleke said the killing of Xaba set back the university's efforts to deal with the scourge of gender-based violence.

He said the university had programmes and help desks to assist students with GBV-related matter, but that the incident had deeply wounded the TUT community.

