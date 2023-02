Holomisa: 'The ANC has messed up our country'

The UDM's Bantu Holomisa said it was not necessarily the cabinet, but the ruling party that had failed the country dismally.

CAPE TOWN - Eyewitness News' Jane Dutton sat down with the United Democratic Movement leader, Bantu Holomisa. outside of the Cape Town City Hall, ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sixth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday.

Holomisa said the African National Congress (ANC) had "messed up our country".