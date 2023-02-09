KZN Salga chairperson blames municipal funding model for poor service delivery

Salga's KZN chair is hoping President Cyril Ramaphosa will provide a better funding model for rural municipalities.

DURBAN - The South African Local Government Association (Salga) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) said the funding model used for municipalities was one of the reasons why there was a delay in service delivery.

KZN Salga chairperson, Thami Ntuli, was speaking ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Thursday evening.

Eyewitness News questioned Ntuli about the lack of service delivery to various rural communities, including Dukuduku in northern KZN.

Residents of Dukuduku have no clean running water, and are appealing to the president to assist them.

READ: Rural KZN residents plead with Ramaphosa to hear their cries for clean water

Ntuli blamed government's funding method for the lack of services in rural areas like Dukuduku.

“Depending on the population of the municipality, [funding] is not good. People migrate from the rural areas to the cities. Clearly rural communities end up getting very little budget.”

Ntuli said local municipalities needed to be allocated proper budgets to tackle service delivery issues.

He said he expects President Cyril Ramaphosa to highlight a proper funding model for local government instead of the president saying municipalities can raise funds.