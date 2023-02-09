Corruption fears shouldn't deter State from funding local govt - Salga

The South African Local Government Association urged the government to avail more funds to local government to improve service delivery.

DURBAN - The South African Local Government Association (Salga) on Thursday said fears of corruption should not prevent the government from making available more money to the local government.

Salga chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Thami Ntuli spoke to Eyewitness News ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening.

Ramaphosa is expected to take to the podium to address the Members of Parliament (MPs) and the country at large about the work his government has done thus far.

But Salga in the province wants the Sona to also focus on the finances needed at the local government level.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona edged closer, the KZN Salga maintains the president must give more money to municipalities and that corruption allegations must not stop him.

“So if more funds could be brought down to local government, there are fears of corruption – with corruption there is no level of government that can say we are clean, no corruption," said Ntuli.

All eyes are now set on the Sona where South Africans will learn if the government programme for the coming years will address their most pressing needs.