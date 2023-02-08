Zuma turns to ConCourt over his private prosecution of Ramaphosa

Last month, Ramaphosa secured an interdict effectively staying the proceedings, for now. However, Zuma wants the Constitutional Court to overturn that interdict.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma wants the Constitutional Court to overturn the interdict issued last month, halting his private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In December, Zuma instituted a private prosecution against Ramaphosa, accusing him of being an accessory after the fact to the crimes he's accused State Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan of.

Ramaphosa last month secured an interdict effectively staying the proceedings for now. This is pending an application to have them reviewed and set aside, set to be heard in May.

READ: Ramaphosa granted interim interdict against Zuma private prosecution

Zuma has now filed an application for leave to appeal with the Constitutional Court.

The former president's team wants to bypass the Supreme Court of Appeal.

In the papers, which were filed on Tuesday, Zuma argues the case raises constitutional issues, and is about him being denied his right to access the courts.

Zuma contends it's in the interests of justice that the application be heard, and that it raises questions about the interpretation of the Criminal Procedure Act.

He maintains it's the trial court that should hear Ramaphosa's challenge to his private prosecution, and that the High Court got it wrong in finding there's "no substantive distinction between a criminal court and a civil court".

READ: Ramaphosa interdict ruling violated fundamentals of law: Jacob Zuma Foundation

Zuma insists the High Court erred in "giving credence" to what he calls "the bias, unlawful, and patently false media statement" the National Prosecuting Authority released, confirming the nolle prosequi certificates issued in this matter don't extend to Ramaphosa.