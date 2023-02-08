‘We’ll be back together again soon’: Distruction Boyz announce split

The gqom duo of Thobani “Que” Mgobhozi and Zipho “Goldmax” Mthembu said they wanted to take a break and focus on their individual musical journeys.

CAPE TOWN - South African gqom duo, Distruction Boyz have parted ways.

Thobani “Que” Mgobhozi and Zipho “Goldmax” Mthembu said they wanted to focus on their solo careers.

“Members of the Gqom community, thank you for supporting us over the years! Allow us to take a break from being the ‘Distruction Boyz’ duo,” they posted on social media.

Thank you for supporting us over the years! Allow us to take a break from being the ‘Distruction Boys’ duo you all love so that we can concentrate on our solo careers for a bit.



Join us tomorrow for our last set together @cottonfestjhb 🚀



We’ll be back together again soon!🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/QZLlaprgIM ' Distruction Boyz (@DistructionB) February 3, 2023

The two have, however, assured their fans that they will reunite one day.

Their last performance together, for now, was at Cotton Fest on Saturday.

SIYABONGA 🇿🇦 See you all soon 🙏❤️ #CottonFest2023



DISTRUCTION BOYZ FOREVER pic.twitter.com/vVaBMzGX3d ' Distruction Boyz (@DistructionB) February 6, 2023

Distruction Boyz is best known for hit song Omunye which was released in 2017 and achieved gold status.

The song also saw them walk away with the South African Music Award for Record Of The Year in 2018.

