WATCH: What do Trevor Noah and Busta Rhymes have in common?

A video clip of an elated Noah with one of his music icons Busta Rhymes has gone viral.

Cape Town – One of South Africa’s biggest exports, Trevor Noah, could not contain his excitement when he met one of his favourite artists, Busta Rhymes.

Did you know they share a name? Yes, Busta Rhymes’ real name is Trevor George Smith Jr.

We're sure you were not aware of Noah's rapping skills.

The comedian didn’t disappoint when he started flowing to Busta Rhymes’ song Party Is Goin’ On Over Here.

Noah's followers couldn’t get enough of the video clip, which saw him trending on social media.

Trevor Noah to Busta Rhymes is what Stan was to Slim pic.twitter.com/eRH64TpbZS ' Moses M (@MosesM_) February 8, 2023

Watching Trevor Noah be a fan to other celebrities is breath taking. As big as he is, he can be genuinely star struck. ' LBJ anogona BBall kudarika MJ (@natemeja) February 8, 2023

Trevor Noah man, he really is a great person https://t.co/YMABlUrbJ6 ' Art bro (@nnaya_A) February 8, 2023