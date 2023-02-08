WATCH: Cape Town civil society groups march in support of Bulelani Qolani

Bulelani Qolani was seen dragged from his home in Khayelitsha by authorities years ago, and is suing the municipality for R1.4 million.

CAPE TOWN - Civil society groups in Cape Town are expected to march to the Civic Centre on Wednesday in support of a Khayelitsha resident who was seen dragged from his home almost three years ago.

Bulelani Qolani is suing the municipality for R1.4 million.

Qolani was seen being dragged by city law enforcement officers from his home in Empolweni Khayelitsha in an act that has come to haunt the city.

Mabhelandile Twani from the housing advocacy group Intlungu Yasematyotyombeni has accused the city of intimidating black working-class people.

“What we have discovered is that the City of Cape Town continues to send law enforcement agencies to disrupt the communities, to intimidate our kids, to create a state of fear, and we're saying the city must stop to be racist because in all white areas, you won't find such events."

So far, roughly 100 activists have rallied for the demonstration.