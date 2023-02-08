Türkiye-Syria quake: Family's sole surviving newborn baby rescued from rubble

The baby was born just hours before she was rescued, and is in a stable condition in a hospital in northern Syria.

JOHANNESBURUG - Two-thousand-four-hundred more people have died in Syria, bringing the total combined number of deaths from the massive earthquake in that country and Türkiye to more than 8,300.

Rescue teams working to find survivors say they are working against time to find more people trapped in bitterly cold conditions.

Nearly 40,000 people are reported to be injured. The World Health Organization warned that up to 23 million people could be affected by the massive earthquake, and urged nations to rush help to the disaster zone.

NEWBORN SURVIVES

Meanwhile, a newborn baby pulled alive from rubble is in a stable condition in hospital.

The baby was found still tied by her umbilical cord to her mother, who died in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake followed by multiple aftershocks.

The newborn was rushed to a clinic in a nearby town while extended family members spent the next several hours recovering the bodies of her mother, father, four siblings and an aunt from the family's flattened home in the rebel-held town of Jindires, in northern Syria.

The video of that rescue operation has since gone viral on social media.

Medical teams from South Africa's humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers are expected to land in the east European region on Wednesday morning.

The team, which includes five staff members from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), left the country on Tuesday night.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the team was expected to be part of the rescue operation for one week.