'Tell us the solutions - stop dreaming', economists tell Ramaphosa ahead of Sona

The president's state of the nation address comes amid crippling blackouts, said to be costing the economy R1 billion per day.

JOHANNESBURG - Some economists believe the country's electricity crisis should top the agenda when President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation (Sona) address on Thursday.

This year's Sona comes amid crippling blackouts as Eskom battles continuous breakdowns at key power plants.

The latest bout of load shedding, which has spanned several months, is expected to put a damper on economic growth this year.

Experts predict rolling blackouts will continue to have damaging effects for the foreseeable future, with agriculture, mining, and manufacturing among sectors that may have to brace for tougher times ahead.

Speaking at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town this week, Department of Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe quantified the severe impact of load shedding.

The staggering cost of load shedding to the country's economy was a loss of R1 billion a day.

Economists have called on Ramaphosa to double down on the economic recovery and reconstruction plan, focussing on energy security, and the employment stimulus.

Professor at Wits Business School Jannie Roussouw said he hoped the president's Sona would not miss the mark.

"We all know the problems; tell us the solutions and stop dreaming about things like the national health insurance scheme."

Economist Dale Mckinley said Ramaphosa was pressed for time.

"He really needs to announce some immediate steps that would make an immediate difference and not just longer-term solutions."

The president is expected to announce government's overall plans for the year.

