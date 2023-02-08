T20 World Cup a money-spinner for CT - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the event opened up opportunities for all businesses in the city. However, it said more transparency was needed on the profits made during the hosting of big sporting events and who benefitted from them.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the Women's T20 World Cup would be another positive revenue spinner for the city.

It said the event opened up opportunities for all businesses in the city.

However, it said more transparency was needed on the profits made during the hosting of big sporting events and who benefitted from them.

Chamber president Jacques Moolman said the City of Cape Town had the responsibility to play open cards with the broader business community.

"The city and event organisers have the mechanisms to calculate the numbers and estimates of the average spent of visitors attracted to these events. But it would be interesting [to see] a more detailed breakdown of where and how that money is spent and exactly who benefits. The general principle is that the economic benefit of a major event is felt throughout the economic landscape."