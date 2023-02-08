SONA 2023: It’s all systems go - NA Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that Thursday’s proceedings would come with all the pomp and ceremony the address was known for.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that Thursday’s state of the nation address (Sona) would be fully physical, with all the pomp and ceremony that's been missing the last two years.

She said it was all systems go for the official opening of Parliament, which would be held at the Cape Town City Hall for the second time following last year's fire that gutted the National Assembly chamber.

Mapisa-Nqakula briefed the media on Tuesday on Parliament's readiness for the event.

She said that all members of Parliament (MPs) and invited guests would be present within the chamber and the public gallery.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that this would include the almost 500 MPs and over 200 invited guests.

She said that the proceedings would follow the full format.

“Activities undertaken and observed during a full ceremony include the flame guard, the 21-gun salute, an aircraft flypast, the lining of the route, the ceremonial guard, the salute of the Step Guard, the singing of the National Anthem, the full military band and the ceremonial processions of the provincial speakers, premiers, the judiciary, the deputy president and the president.”

Addressing concerns about disruptions during the joint sitting, NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo said that they would be firm, but fair.

“Every member of Parliament has a responsibility to conduct him or herself in a proper fashion.”