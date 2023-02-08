Sona 2023: Busa calls on Ramaphosa to fast-track economic reforms

Ramaphosa came into power in 2018 on a ticket for reform, but now faces renewed criticism over the slow implementation of initial economic promises.

JOHANNESBURG - The country's biggest business grouping, Business Unity South Africa (Busa), has lobbied President Cyril Ramaphosa to speed up the implementation of economic reforms.

Ramaphosa came into power in 2018 on a ticket for reform, including plans to reduce trade barriers, cut red tape for entrepreneurs, as well as fast-track infrastructure development.

But he faced renewed criticism over the slow implementation of these reforms.

On the eve of Ramaphosa's state of the nation address, where he was set to announce his administration's plans for the year, Busa CEO Cas Coovadia said the president had to account for government's energy action plan.

"He's got to rebuild trust amongst people. He's got to send a clear message that he will work with business."

While Coovadia conceded that small businesses had been hardest hit by load shedding, he did not believe Treasury could afford major bailouts.

"If there is money available, sure, but we can't do everything.

"We've got to make some choices, and we believe the choices need to be such that money eventually needs to be spent on implementing stuff that will sustainably bring an environment where families can do their business."