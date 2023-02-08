SIU owed almost R1bn by state departments and public institutions

Among the culprits is the justice portfolio committee department, which owes the Special Investigating Unit R71 million.

CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has revealed that state departments and public institutions owe it almost a billion rand in outstanding fees for investigations it’s conducted.

Members of Parliament (MPs) have expressed outrage saying it impacts the fight against corruption.

The justice portfolio committee department itself is among the culprits, owing the SIU R71 million.

Justice agencies appeared before Parliament on Wednesday to discuss issues that impact their operations.

The SIU derives 40% of its income from the investigative work it does, but departments across all levels of government owe the corruption buster R986 million.

“It frustrates the fight against corruption if those invoices are not paid whilst the investigation is ongoing,” said the African Christian Democratic Party’s Steve Swart.

“In which world do you get forensic work done and do you pay at the end when you get a final report? How is whoever is doing that report supposed to sustain the investigation in the interim?” asked the Democratic Alliance’s Glynnis Breytenbach.

The Director-General of the Justice Department Doctor Mashabane says his department will be cracking the whip on those who have not been paying the SIU.

“We can’t go to other departments if we ourselves have not paid. So in December, I got a report that said R6.6 million was paid.”

Mashabane has committed to clearing the Justice Department’s debt by the end of the financial year.