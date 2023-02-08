'Schools must be havens of safety' instead of 'centres of violence': Sadtu

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) said it was concerned about the increasing incidents of violence at schools across the country since the beginning of the 2023 academic year.

The teachers' union said it had recorded cases of stabbings, shootings, and different forms of bullying.

In the latest crime stats, it was revealed that 83 rapes and 19 murders were committed at schooling institutions across the country.

In December, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said social ills experienced in communities cascade into schools.

He said the department had noted that violent communities often have cases of teenage gangsterism and bullying at their schools.

Sadtu's Nomusa Cembi said these institutions of learning have become centres of violence.

"It is our business as human beings in all spheres of life to protect everyone in our society, and schools must be havens of safety."

She said the union was now calling for the government to act speedingly in ensuring schools become safe spaces for learners.