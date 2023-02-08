SA Weather Service issues level 2 thunderstorms warning in Gauteng

The SA Weather Service said that the province could potentially experience flooding.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has issued a level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng.

The weather service said that it expects showers throughout Thursday, warning that the heavy rains could lead to localised flooding in some areas.

Forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng said there's an 80% chance of rain for the province on Thursday.

“Over the southwestern areas, in areas like Carletonville and Veereneging we can expect an 80% chance of showers and thundershowers over there," she said.

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg emergency services department urged residents to exercise caution.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi: "Our residents in our low-lying areas, especially our informal settlements [must] monitor water levels and avoid crossing river streams," he said.

