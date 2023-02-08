SA Tourism to probe leaking of Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal to media

The Daily Maverick reported that the department, through Brand South Africa, was proposing sponsoring the London-based football club, Tottenham Hotspur.

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Tourism board on Wednesday said it will probe the leaking of documents regarding the almost R1 billion sponsorship proposal for English football team Tottenham Hotspur.

This follows the leaked documents to the Daily Maverick last week bringing widespread criticism of the deal.

READ: R1bn Tottenham Hotspur 'deal' with SA Tourism is irresponsible: Brand Africa

Last week SA Tourism acting CEO Themba Khumalo raised concern over the leak referring to it as a malicious act while discussions were still in progress.

Addressing the media, he mentioned that the leaked version took the details of the deal out of context and that it did not reflect its benefits.

The SA Tourism board is gunning for the person who is responsible for what Khumalo described as "unSouth African" behaviour after a PowerPoint presentation regarding the Tottenham Hotspur deal was leaked.

READ: SA tourism acting CEO berated for 'talking down to SA' at Spurs media briefing

In a media statement, the board said it has been deliberating on the matter and decided that a forensic investigation should be conducted.

The board committed to resolving the issue in a timely manner as SA Tourism believes the leak was made prematurely.

This comes after Portfolio Committee Chairperson on Tourism Thandi Mahambehlala ordered that the deal be scrapped.

READ: Parly orders stop to SA Tourism's pending sponsor to Tottenham Hotspur