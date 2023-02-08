Rural KZN residents plead with Ramaphosa to hear their cries for clean water

In rural KwaZulu-Natal, residents of Dukuduku village have been struggling to access clean, running water since 2014.

MTUBATUBA - We're one year away from marking three decades of democracy, but the freedoms associated with this remains elusive for many South Africans.

Many South Africans still don't have access to basic services.

The community from northern KZN told Eyewitness News that the last time they had clean running water was almost 10 years ago.

They accused the local municipality of doing little to improve the situation.

Residents were forced to dig water wells to access water, but the water isn't clean and is a health risk.

With the state of the nation address taking place this week, residents are praying their cries would be heard.

When EWN arrived in Dukuduku, outside Mtubatuba, there was one gravel road with many potholes filled with water from recent rains.

Homes were electrified, but there were no ablution facilities.

After visiting six man-made water wells, Eyewitness News spoke to Steve Ndlovu, a resident who helped to dig the wells.

"That is where we get water to drink, cook and other things...water pipes were installed here and were tested in 2014 but they were closed. There has not been any water coming out of the taps."

Simphiwe Zikhali, another resident, said while the wells gave them water, it's a safety risk for community members, especially children.

"At times, the water wells run out of water. Children also fall into the wells. It is dangerous and at times you have to use a bucket to fetch the water from these wells. Cows also drink in these [wells] here. The water we drink is not safe."

Several attempts were made to get comment from Mtubatuba Local Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Mthethwa, but to no avail.

Resident said they hoped President Ramaphosa would hear their cries for clean running water.