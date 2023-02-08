Ramaphosa vs Zuma NPA appointees: Judgment reserved

Judgment has been reserved in the case of Advocates Simphiwe Mncwabe and Khulekani Mathenjwa, who approached the apex court to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa for revoking their appointments in 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - Constitutional Court justices are deliberating the validity of the appointment of two provincial directors of public prosecutions by former president Jacob Zuma.

Just days before he left office, Zuma signed off on the appointments of Mncwabe and Mathenjwa as directors of public prosecution in the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga, respectively.

There appointments were not made public.

They've now argued before the Concourt that their appointments were effective at the point when former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams informed them of their new jobs.

But Ramaphosa’s lawyers have questioned Abrahams' authority to do so.



The two advocates also contend that the mere revocation by the president is a concession that the appointments had been made.

But Ramaphosa’s lawyers have counter-argued that he did not even have to revoke the decision as it was still on his desk as president of the country and had not been publicly announced.