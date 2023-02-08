PP's office says it did not foresee Mkhwebane inquiry becoming such an expense

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka said assistance from the department of justice was needed, with Mkhwebane's inquiry costing the office more than R4 million so far.

CAPE TOWN - Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka says the impeachment inquiry of suspended incumbent Busisiwe Mkhwebane is draining the finances of that office.

She told Parliament she estimated the cost of Mkhwebane’s legal representation at the section 194 inquiry would reach between R12 million and R15 million.

Gcaleka was briefing the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services on challenges faced by the public protector’s office, among them the solvency of the institution.

She said without additional assistance from the Department of Justice and Correctional Services, the public protector’s office (PPSA) would fail to be a going concern.

The department has already disbursed R4.5 million to help foot Mkhwebane’s legal bills related to her impeachment inquiry.

Gcaleka said the expenditure was unforeseen, and not budgeted for.

“The PPSA is really not in a position to meet the full commitments of the legal representation of Advocate Mkhwebane. I think the whole situation, none of us had foreseen it would get to this extent and it would become such an expense.”

Last week, Mkhwebane’s advocate Dali Mpofu told the section 194 inquiry the legal team has not been paid for months.

“We have an outstanding invoice which we are vigorously interrogating because of the aspects that have come out in the public, and some which we have experienced," Mpofu said.

Members of Parliament have requested Gcaleka to provide details of the cost of accommodation, travel and security for Mkhwebane’s team, which she promised to provide by the end of the day.