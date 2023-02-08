Outa urges Ramaphosa to protect, support whistleblowers

Outa said President Cyril Ramaphosa should come up with a plan to ensure the safety of whistleblowers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) on Wednesday said that President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address should provide a plan to enhance the protection and support of whistleblowers.

Ramaphosa will deliver the address at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday and is expected to reflect on the progress made since 2022.

During his previous address, Ramaphosa said the government would strengthen the systems to protect whistleblowers, stating that they are vital in the fight against corruption.

Outa's research manager Rachel Fischer said the government needs to improve the criminal justice system to ensure action is taken against those found guilty of corruption at public institutions.

“We want assurance that the state capture commission report will not gather dust in the archives but will be used to prosecute corruption and rebuild our institutions. We want government to engage with citizens and civil society to find solutions,” she said.