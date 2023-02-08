Open letter to Ramaphosa, CoCT seeks to control energy, policing, rail services

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says President Cyril Ramaphosa used his State of the National Address to effect change.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has written an open letter to President Cyril Ramamphosa on the devolution of a number of competencies.

This is ahead of Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday.

The city previously wrote a letter to the president early in 2022 requesting full control of operations on energy, policing and rail services.

The Sona is the right platform for the president to announce the devolution of these services to well-run cities, said the City of Cape Town.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said if investigative powers are devolved, law enforcement officers can work effectively to fight the prevalence of crime in the city.

"These are things that the president can do now that will make a meaningful difference, which shows that Sona is not just about talk but about action."

Hill-Lewis added that the city is ready to work with the national government to reverse State failure in key areas of service delivery.