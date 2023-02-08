More money would mean more diesel and a lot less load shedding: De Ruyter

Appearing before MPs on Tuesday, Eskom's outgoing CEO reiterated his request for more money to buy diesel, in order to ease load shedding in the country.

CAPE TOWN - Outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has reiterated his request for more money to buy diesel.

De Ruyter said this could help end load shedding or bring it down to low levels.

On Tuesday, he appeared, together with board chairperson Mpho Makwana, in Parliament, where MPs questioned them about Independent Power Producers (IPPs), which are notably more expensive than coal and nuclear.

This followed the MPs' oversight visit to Eskom two weeks ago.

De Ruyter was again at pains trying to explain to members their current situation and the need for diesel to help ease load shedding. He said the billions owed to Eskom could go a long way in helping the utility get back on steadier ground.

“If we are able to burn diesel effectively on a continuous basis, bearing in mind of course that we have to maintain our open-cycle gas turbines, this will enable us to reduce load shedding by about two levels."

Select committee on public enterprises and communications chairperson Zolani Mkiva called for better management of the crisis.

“We are of the view we cannot allow a crisis to preside over us, but as leadership, at different levels, we must preside over a crisis."

De Ruyter also said nuclear is cheaper to operate, with IPPs being the most costly.

But the outgoing CEO said Eskom has binding contracts with IPPs and cannot refuse to pay, as requested by labour unions.