'Joburg Film Festival showcases our capabilities': Award-winning George Temba

Tshwane based filmmaker George Temba won the Young Voices Award at the Joburg Film Festival for his short film 'Young Shepherd'.

JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane local, George Temba has called it a privilege to be a young filmmaker in South Africa.

This follows his Young Voices Award win, for his short-film, Young Sheperd at the recently-held fifth edition of the Joburg Film festival.

The festival, which showcases some of the finest films from across the globe took place from 31 January to 5 February 2023, after a two-year COVID-induced hiatus.

Temba, who is elated at the win, says to take this one home was especially important as the story represents who he is and where he comes from.

“It's a privilege to be a young filmmaker and be able to have an unfiltered creative voice in a film. And get to use my own artistic identity to tell an authentic story using little resources to create a film and still be able to stick to the essence of the story and get to win a prestigious award from one of the biggest film festivals in the country,” said Temba to Eyewitness News.

READ: Johannesburg Film Festival to make a return after covid hiatus

We are hosting the Awards Evening for #JFF2023.



We are here to celebrate and recognise all the hard work that the curators and creators have given the film industry.#JoburgFilmFestival #WhereStorytellersComeTogether pic.twitter.com/V3aqNoArID ' Joburg Film Festival (@JoburgFilmFest) February 4, 2023

The filmmaker was part of the Joburg Film Fest Youth and Audience Development Programme which targets young people between the ages of 18 and 25 who are students or aspirant filmmakers from previously disadvantaged communities.

The programme embarked on a province-wide skills transfer initiative that reached over 300 young people via workshops in Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, West Rand, Sedibeng, and Johannesburg.

Temba stressed the importance of film festivals for young filmmakers who have had little to no exposure to the film industry.

"People like us can showcase our capabilities and get a sense of recognition. And that on its own evokes a different type of inspiration in other young people seeing a peer who is like them, with little resources and no experience of the industry being able to share a stage with the greats of the industry simply from doing what they can also do by using whatever resource is at their disposal to tell their own stories."

READ: Joburg Film Festival 2023 to open industry doors for the disadvantaged

Why Let The Opinions Of Other People Deny You From A Life That Will Make History? 2023, We Focus! 🔥



📸: @planlmediahouse

🪡: @ex3trodinary #mrsizwesir #visionary #joburgfilmfestival pic.twitter.com/VyQu9fh3TD ' Sizwe Mahlaha 🇿🇦 (@MrSizweSir) February 7, 2023

The exclusivity of the film industry is a real barrier, pointed out Temba.

“It is always a challenge to showcase what you can do and earn yourself a place in the industry, but thanks to initiatives brought forward by the Joburg Film Festival where they provide emerging filmmakers with platforms to showcase the potential contribution they can offer for the growth of the industry,” said Temba.

Festival director, Bongi Selane, told Eyewitness News that the youth and development programme is one of the festival's key pillars.

“Its primary aim is to give the youth from our townships and aspiring filmmakers who are storytellers but may not have had the privilege of going to film school. We want to give them access to the industry by hosting workshops and masterclasses on key aspects of filmmaking,” said Selane.

This is why stressed Selane, the film festival affords space for aspiring artists to interact with filmmakers and hear from current film practitioners about the process of filmmaking.

Egyptian feature film Feathers, directed by Omar El Zohairy, won Best Film.